COLFAX, Wash. - A woman was arrested by Colfax Police as part of a sex trafficking sting Monday night.
Police identified a woman who was specifically targeting Colfax in prostitution services. An undercover officer contacted the woman and arranged a meeting.
The female suspect arrived at the meeting place and during conversation also offered to sell illegal drugs to the undercover officer. She was immediately arrested.
Upon a search of the subject's car, methamphetamine, heroin and a drug scale were located. She was booked into the Whitman County Jail on prostitution and possession with intent to distribute drugs.
Colfax PD says it has zero tolerance for sex trafficking in its community and will actively seek out those involved.