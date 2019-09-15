Colfax volunteer firefighter honored for 50 years of service

He doesn't wear his "Class A's" much anymore, he's also humble.
"I don't need all this attention," Jim Krouse said.
The Colfax Fire Station could be Jim Krouse's second home, or first.
"They needed help loading the hose one morning when I was walking my dog," Krouse said.
That day, just before Labor Day in 1969, would change Krouse's life. He says he tried joining the fire department, but they wouldn't let him because of his other job.
But it was that day, rolling up the hoses, where they offered him on the spot as a volunteer.
"I've never been a full-time firefighter," Krouse said, "I cut meat for a living."
A few years later in 1973, he became chief, and even then he was still considered a volunteer.
Years would go by until Krouse retired from being chief in 2010. He didn't "fully" retire.
"As long as my health allows me, I'm going to be a volunteer," Krouse said.
Fifty years, all with one fire department. Sunday, he was honored for his service. Standing next to him was his son, Dan, who is a Spokane firefighter.
"He has a knowledge base that is hard to share that just sitting in a classroom," Dan Krouse said. "The idea that he has a value and wants to keep doing it. He likes it, he enjoys it, it keeps him young."
For Jim, his next mission is to pay it forward.
"I hope that I can pass some what I've learned off to the younger generation," Krouse said.