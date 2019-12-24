If you are looking to grab the new Colin Kaepernick shoes, you are out of luck.
The "True to 7" Kaepernick shoes sold out on the first day of release on December 23.
The $110 black-and-white shoe sports an embroidered portrait of Kaepernick on the heel tab, reflective Swoosh and his personal logo on the tongue.
We checked with the Nike Store in downtown Spokane and they told us they are not aware of if or when they will get the shoes.
Photo Courtesy: Nike.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.