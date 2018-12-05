ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A collapsed highway off-ramp in Alaska's largest city that became an iconic image of the destructive force of a magnitude 7.0 earthquake has been rebuilt and opened.
Alaska Department of Transportation spokeswoman Shannon McCarthy says the ramp to Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport reopened early Tuesday, less than four days after the quake.
The ramp is one of eight damaged sites designated a highest priority for repairs.
McCarthy says federal and state declarations of an emergency allowed state highway officials to contact contractors soon after the ground stopped shaking.
Contractors immediately fired up asphalt plants, which have been idle since late October.
A car heading to the airport was on the ramp when it collapsed. No one inside the vehicle was injured.
