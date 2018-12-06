College Class Offered To North Idaho High School Students Gives STEM A Spin

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - From remote-controlled robots to an actual robot that can perform daily tasks, it's quite the experience.
All of it, created by University of Idaho students and staff.
Now that knowledge is being passed onto the next generation.
Students from Sandpoint High School visited the Innovation Den in downtown Coeur d'Alene.
"Today is just an exploration day for the students to get a broader range of knowledge of what's available for computer science and just having a little bit of fun with it too," Nanette Brothers said.
It doesn't hurt either that Brothers, the math and computer science teacher at Sandpoint High, is a former software programmer.
She's also helped train other teachers for the class, computational thinking, which is offered in 11 counties statewide.
According to Idaho law, all high schools must offer computer science by the year 2020, and this class that also provides a math and computer science credit, is ahead of the curve.
Sandpoint senior, Olivia Ramriez, says the skills she's developed from this class could hopeflly help her in the long run.
"I plan to be a doctor and become an audiologist and I really want to help people with deafness and hearing impairment," Ramriez said.
To continue the computer science theme, the University of Idaho Coeur d'Alene, North Idaho College, and Gizmo CDA are partnering for "Code d'Alene" with events happening all week.
For more information, click here.