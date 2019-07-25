College student finds 65 million-year-old Triceratops skull in North Dakota

A college student at the University of California, Merced made the discovery of a lifetime in the Badlands of North Dakota by finding a triceratops skull.
According to KOMO News, fifth-year biology student Harrison Duran teamed up with professor Michael Kjelland and an experienced excavator from Maryville State University.
The skull dates back to the late Cretaceous period which was around 65 million years ago.
Duran and Kjelland named the dinosaur Alice after the landowner.
They plan to conduct more research on Alice and prepare the dinosaur for display.