Wednesday night’s presidential debate winner may be a Joe Biden-trolling prankster who took advantage of Biden botching his plug at the end of the night.
The former vice president says, “If you agree at me, go to Joe 30330 and help me in this fight.”
Many assumed he meant to say "text 'Joe' to 30330" because no website existed at that point, but sure enough someone bought Joe30330.com.
The URL redirects visitors to a prank campaign site for Syracuse University public relations student Josh Fayer.
Fayer launched a fake presidential campaign on April Fool's Day asking every Democrat in America for a $1 million loan to support a platform around “no homework in college.”
It is not clear if Fayer bought the URL, but he has shared multiple articles on Twitter about this incident.