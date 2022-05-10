SPOKANE, Wash. - The College Success Foundation is celebrating their scholarship recipients as these high school seniors embark on their journeys towards higher education.
A national nonprofit, CSF seeks to aid underserved, low-income students in achieving their dreams of a college education through an integrated system of support and scholarships.
As CSF Co-founder, Bob Craves, stated, "Every student, regardless of ability to pay, deserves the chance to attend college. A college degree should not be a privilege. It should be a right."
To that end, CSF was established to provide scholarships, mentoring, and networking to students, helping them graduate from high school and starting them off strong in their pursuit of a degree.
Tonight, they're once again seeing of their scholars, hopeful high school graduates of 2022, and recognizing their accomplishments and perseverance through the many challenges the past couple of years has pitted against them.
Congrats, seniors! We're wishing you all the best as you work hard to achieve your dreams!