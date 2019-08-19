SPOKANE, Wash. - Eastern Washington's College Success Foundation (CSF) didn't have far to look to find a new leader.
Shannon Demant is the new Regional Director, overseeing operations in Spokane and Yakima.
CSF operates in five Spokane high schools providing a system of supports and scholarships to propel under-served, low-income students to finish high school and then graduate from college.
Demant ran those programs for CSF's prior to her promotion.
"I've been privileged to host CSF's annual college signing day for several years," she said.
The organization has grown to serve more than 1,200 local students each year.
If you'd like to support CSF, the organization has teamed with Northern Quest Resort and Casino to host a summer concert fundraiser.
The evening of music featuring Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart takes place at Northern Quest Wednesday, August 28.
Click HERE for ticket information.