SPOKANE, Wash. - A two-vehicle collision on 2nd Ave. and Monroe St. has taken out a traffic light, closing down all but one lane of each street. Only minor injuries were reported.
First responders estimate the road will be blocked for around two hours while crews are on scene. Traffic on 2nd is backed up significantly, and Monroe traffic is congested. Morning commuters should plan for a detour and avoid the area.
One of the vehicles crashed into the fence of the CHAS Denny Murphy clinic. It's unclear whether services will be affected for the day.