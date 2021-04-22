YAKIMA, Wash. -- A "T-bone" collision between a school bus and a farm truck on Thursday sent multiple people to the hospital, including three students.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the collision occurred at the intersection of Lateral C Rd. and Progressive Rd. Thursday afternoon. Fortunately there were no serious injuries, but three students and the bus driver were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Multiple other students were treated for minor injuries at the scene.
The crash is under investigation by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.
