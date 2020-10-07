A collision has blocked SR 206 going both directions five miles east of Mead. There are no detours at this time and drivers are being asked to find alternate routes.
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
78°F
Sunny
78°F / 47°F
3 PM
80°F
4 PM
81°F
5 PM
80°F
6 PM
76°F
7 PM
70°F
Most Popular
Articles
- Spokane Public Schools reports first COVID cases, investigating possibility of more
- Spokane Valley vandals damage political yard signs, cause nearly $20,000 in property damage
- Inslee gets straight to the point saying "Don’t listen to this President about the COVID crisis"
- Marines activate Guam base
- Spokane Police arrest second suspect in connection with the shooting that left a 15-year-old dead
- President Trump and First Lady both facing 'mild symptoms' after testing positive for COVID-19
- 'Fear in the Headlights': A haunted Halloween drive-thru house like you've never seen before
- State experts on sex trafficking in Spokane: "It's hidden in plain sight."
- MISSING: Kootenai County Sheriff's Office looking for 16-year-old girl
- HELP ME HAYLEY: North Idaho families devastated after gravesite memorials were picked up, put in piles by dumpster
Images
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
More Video From This Section
© Copyright 2020 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.