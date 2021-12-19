SPOKANE, Wash. - An accident on N. Mayfair and E. Hastings between a vehicle and pedestrian has blocked all eastbound traffic on Hastings Rd. Anyone driving through that area should make a detour and give crews plenty of space to work.
Initially, the pedestrian was reported to be stuck beneath the vehicle, but deputies were able to move the vehicle off of them.
First responders are on scene now. The extent of damage is still unknown, and the condition of the patient has not been released.
This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.