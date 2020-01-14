ELLENSBURG, Wash. - I-90 westbound is closed near Ellensburg due to multiple collisions within about a 16-mile stretch Tuesday morning.
Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant said the blocking collision at milepost 90 has led to the closure at milepost 106 near Ellensburg.
An estimated time for reopening is unknown. Delays should be expected.
UPDATE: This is why we are closed WB at Ellensburg at milepost 106. We are hoping to get more information on a reopening time soon. It's going to be another challenging day of travel across I-90 and the pass. Please slow down and take your time today. pic.twitter.com/rdId117KeJ— I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 14, 2020
An alternate route is available from US-97 to SR-970 through Cle Elum.
Bryant says there is an additional collision on westbound I-90 at milepost 101 and roadways are snowpacked and icy.
"Alternate route may not be much better so take it slow or wait it out until daylight and improved road conditions," Bryant said on Twitter.
#Update: There is also another collision WB 90 at MP 101. Roadway snowpacked and icy. Alternate route may not be much better so take it slow or wait it out until daylight and improved road conditions.— Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) January 14, 2020
