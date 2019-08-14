Residents in Estes Park, Colorado got a surprise when a bear makes an escape smashing a hole through their home’s wall on Friday night.
According to Estes Park Police Department, the bear entered the home through an open door after smelling some goodies in the trash.
The bear accidentally closed the open door and was terrified when it couldn’t get out.
Estes Park Police said the bear took a tip from the Kool-Aid-Man and smashed through the wall escaping.
"For your safety, and the lives of these bears, PLEASE close and lock ALL windows and doors to your house and vehicles,” Estes Park Police said in a Facebook post. “Make it a routine to check everything is closed up before you go to bed or leave the house to do errands.”