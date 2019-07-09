CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. - A Colorado corrections officer is in hot water after investigators allege he tried to smuggle a drug-filled burrito into a prison.
9News in Denver reports Trevor Martineau no longer has a job with the state and also faces a variety of felony charges.
A Department of Corrections investigator approached Martineau after a tip from a prisoner. During an interview, court records suggest Martineau told the investigator he had drugs in his lunch box.
According to an affidavit, the investigator discovered a large burrito inside the lunch box and saw a plastic baggie sticking out of the end of the burrito.
Court documents say the burrito contained 91.4 grams of meth, 26.1 grams of heroine, 46 strips of suboxone, 10 strips of "suspected Buprenorphine Naloxone," 13 "individually wrapped suspected marijuana wax" and 6 small thumb drives.
The documents also suggest Martineau was paid $1,000 for picking up the drugs.