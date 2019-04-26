Debris continues to clutter a Colorado freeway following a fiery crash Thursday.
Lakewood, Colorado police say they're not sure exactly how many people died in the crash, but estimate it's more than one. Six people were injured, but authorities have not released their conditions this morning.
Investigators believe the crash was caused by a semi-truck that collided with slow moving traffic. In all, at least a dozen vehicles were involved in the pile up.
Following the crash, one of the cars caught fire and spread to other cars involved in the accident. Diesel fuel and lumber also burned, prompting responses from multiple firefighters.
The Colorado Department of Transportation says there is significant damage to the bridge and the roadway where the crash happened.
Both lanes on the freeway and the bridge has been closed down all night. Officials have not released an estimated time of reopening, but drivers should expect the roadway to be closed through the morning.
The initial cause of the crash is still under investigation, but initial reports suggest the semi-truck driver lost control of the vehicle.
A press conference will be held at 6 a.m. PST Friday.