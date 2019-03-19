COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - A Colorado hotel was apologetic after a photo displaying the hotel bar's refusal to serve military personnel went viral.
The quickly-circulating Facebook post reads: "So last night we took over 600 people to the #doubletreecoloradoSpringsand paid over $50 a person. They came in and shut down our traditions. Treated us like crap, refused to leave food for guests in the bathroom or chatting. They said when they are seated they will be served. They charged us over $12 a drink which we all paid. And then left this sign on the bar! This event was a post deployment ceremony! These men and women where being honored for serving our county, but I guess serving them at the double tree is too much! Just so you know, we did not damage the building and there was no reason to treat us this way!"
KOAA reports Aimee Osbourne made the original post and deleted it due to negative commentary, but it has since re-circulated via Justin Vames.
“I’m regretful that anyone had to lose their livelihood,” Osbourne said.
A General Manager of the DoubleTree Colorado Springs said that the two employees involved are no longer employed at the property. Daniel Kammerer made the following statement on the company's Facebook page:
“Our property has a proud history of hiring veterans and welcoming the military as our guests. Last night two of our team members acted without the proper authority to close and exclude military guests from our hotel’s bar. This action is inconsistent with our values and we humbly apologize. The two team members are no longer employed at the property. We have attempted to contact the leaders of the group to apologize and confirm that our property is one that welcomes all, especially the men and women who serve our country.”
Kammerer told KOAA the hotel has reached out to leaders of the group to apologize.
Osbourne, a disabled veteran whose husband is currently serving, said the group was taking part in an army grog where a unit honors those who have served, POWs/MIAs status, and those lost. She said the group of around 600 people wasn't behaving poorly, but bar staff later posted the signs stating they would only serve hotel guests after that.
KOAA says Osbourne did fully accept the apology on behalf of the group.