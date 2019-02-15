A Colorado sports store is closing after the owner chose to boycott Nike gear as a protest against the brand's embrace of Colin Kaepernick.
Prime Time Sports owner Stephen Martin removed all Nike goods from his shelves last fall.
It came after the brand launched a marketing campaign with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who started a wave of national anthem protests among NFL players.
Martin was just one of many who took a stand against the Nike- Kaepernick endorsement deal, and admits that taking the products off the shelves was bad for business, but still stands by his decision to boycott the brand.
"Being a sports store without Nike is kind of like being a milk store without milk or a gas station without gas. How do you do it? They have a monopoly on jerseys," Martin told local media. "I didn't give in to big Nike and big dollars. I didn't give in. I did it my way. I don't like losing a business over it, but I rather be able to live with myself."
Martin said his business was already "under pressure" from online sales.
Despite his boycott, Martin said the store saw a $13,000 spike in sales last November and December compared to those two months in 2017.