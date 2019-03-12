Colorado town cut off by avalanches

Both planned and unplanned avalanches in Colorado's high country have all but shutdown one small community.
The town of Ouray is located near the Red Mountain Pass.
That's where helicopter mitigation control operations over the weekend on more than 20 avalanche paths resulted in massive amounts of snow and debris on Highway 550.
All of that was in addition to the 40 to 60 feet of snow on the highway from an earlier slide.
That's now disconnected Ouray to everything south of the highway.
State crews say it could take another week to clear all the snow.
Another winter storm in the forecast for Wednesday could complicate efforts to reopen the road even further.
Ouray has a population of about 1000 people.