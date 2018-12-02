Melissa Strickland couldn't see life like she used to, not after her doctor told her she had stage IV breast cancer.
"He gave me 2-3 weeks. He said with it being in my spine and my bones, it'll go into my blood and into my brain," Strickland said.
Strickland said she started planning her funeral, until she met Tracy Sirrine. Strickland said Sirrine helped her see the light at the end of the tunnel, helping her get cancer-free.
"I've never met a person who has such a heart of gold," Strickland said.
However, Sirrine had a secret: she was colorblind.
"It's confusing and it's embarrassing. It's as hard for me to explain as it is for your to understand," Sirrine said.
Strickland wanted to do something special for Sirrine, especially with the holiday season. (Sirrine said she never enjoyed Christmas, particularly the colorful lights that everyone else loves to enjoy.)
So, Strickland got Sirrine a pair of EnChroma glasses, which helps colorblind people see, well, color. Melissa knew just what to do and where to go:
"I can't imagine seeing color for the first time and seeing the Davenport for the first time - she's never been there," Strickland said.
The pair met at the Davenport Hotel's annual Christmas tree display in downtown Spokane, which Sirrine saw for the first time. Her future is much clearer now, thanks to her former patient.
"This is more than a patient relationship to me. This is my beautiful friend, Melissa, and I don't want to go on without her," Sirrine said.
"I'm so happy for her and it's the least I could do," Strickland said.
Sirrine said her son is also colorblind and is looking forward to letting him use her new glasses too.