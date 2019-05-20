Colorful Coeur d'Alene! Resort begins planting famous red geraniums

 There was a bit more color in downtown Coeur d'Alene on Monday. Employees at the resort began planting their famous red geraniums. 

COEUR D'ALENE, ID - There was a bit more color in downtown Coeur d'Alene on Monday. Employees at the resort began planting their famous red geraniums. 

More than 22,000 geraniums will be planted around the resort and downtown. 

Colorful Coeur d'Alene! Resort begins planting famous red geraniums

Tags

Recommended for you