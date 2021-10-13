The Columbia Basin Foundation, which serves rural communities, has set up a fund following the devastating Almira School building fire.
You can make donations to to the Almira School Warrior Strong Fund by clicking here. Donations can be through PayLa,, or by sending checks to CBF 234 1st Ave NW Suite B. Ephrata, WA 98823.
"Our students, staff and community will be blessed by your generosity," Executive Director for the Columbia Basin Foundation Corinne Isaak said. "It is time to gather and give to the Almira Community as they have lost the heartbeat of their small town."