Update: The Stevens County Sheriff's Office says a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of Columbia High School in Hunters, Wash., is being investigated, but is believed to be a prank.
A pair of explosive detection K9s from BNSF were deployed to the school to assist in the search and neither had any alert or changes in behavior.
Officials say the school was closed for the day following the threat, and students were evacuated to the Cedonia Church.
Previous coverage: Columbia High School in Hunters, Wash., was evacuated Tuesday after a bomb threat was discovered written on a bathroom stall.
The Stevens County Sheriff's Office was contacted late Tuesday morning by CHS staff advising the threat, which indicated a bomb was going to go off at noon.
The school was immediately evacuated, while the school's reunification plan was implemented for students to be reunited with parents. Staff had cleaned the stalls the previous night and believe the threat was written earlier Tuesday morning.
Explosive detection dogs from the BNSF railroad police responded to the scene the assist police in clearing the building.