WENATCHEE, Wash.- An outside law enforcement review will be conducted after a possible error was made in handling evidence related to a recent seizure of drugs, firearms, and a large sum of cash.
The Columbia River Drug Task Force announced today that evidence collected in an April drug bust may have been logged incorrectly.
Ten law enforcement agencies worked together during the bust on April 3, 2019. During the search, officers collected over 2 pounds of cocaine, two firearms, packing material for the distribution of cocaine, and over $80,000 in cash.
Investigators now report that the originally $80,000 is actually closer to $68,000.
Board Chair and Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett has asked the Thurston County Sheriff's Office to conduct the investigation.
"If policies and procedures were not followed during the processing of the scene, it is extremely important we find and correct those types of errors as soon as possible," Burnett said in a press release.
Sheriff Burnett says there will be no comment on the case until the investigation by the Thurston County Sheriff's Office is over.
Read more about the original bust on April 3, 2018: https://www.khq.com/regional/authorities-seize-lbs-of-drugs-multiple-firearms-and-in-drug/article_85e917b2-573e-11e9-87c2-830ef2b0be67.html