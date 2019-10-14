Vandals target a Christopher Columbus statue in northeastern Rhode Island.
Red paint resembling blood, splattered and poured on this statue in providence.
A sign stating "Stop celebrating genocide" was chained around the pedestal with the word "Genocide" also spray-painted on the base.
Columbus, long thought of as the Italian who discovered America, is now a controversial figure.
As the narrative changes, in some circles, from explorer to conqueror.
Amidst a push to change today from Columbus day to indigenous peoples' day.
One woman of Native American ancestry supports the vandalism.
"To the people that did do that," Priscilla Jackson gives a thumbs up, "you put the blood back on his hands."
