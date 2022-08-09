COLVILLE, Wash. - Mixed feelings are traveling throughout the small town of Colville as the city plans to move the homeless population into a fenced-in site in the coming months.
Currently, many homeless people are setting up camps on the north side of town, off the streets and keeping to themselves. Still, the situation is not ideal.
“None of us want to be here, I don’t know anybody that wants to live this way,” Camp Resident Barbara Barbee said.
Barbee has experienced homelessness in Colville for three winters. She is a double amputee and she is legally blind.
“My options are very slim here, I don’t like being out here, it’s not something I wanted to do,” Barbee said. “I didn’t have any choice."
This is where Hope Street Rest Stop, a local nonprofit that aims to give support and resources to the homeless community, comes in.
“At Hope Street I guide people and give them hope,” Hope Street Director Teresa Lang said.
Lang does outreach on Tuesdays, moving across the town to each popular homeless camp, handing out water and food. On days where someone needs a hug or someone to talk to, she is there.
"I will fight for them," Lang said.
Lang’s colleague who is on the board at Hope Street Rest Stop, Shiloh Reynolds, was once homeless himself.
“I was a veteran and I came home injured, and was homeless myself,” Reynolds said. “I was an addict.”
He got clean and back on his feet, finding a home, and then finding a purpose; giving back to the community he was once part of.
“It is probably the greatest sense of purpose in my life since leaving the army,” Reynolds said.
Right now, a plan proposed by the city, under Mayor Jack Smith’s leadership, is in the works to move each homeless person in Colville to a new site so they are all in one place. According to Mayor Smith, the goal here is to bring “dignity and responsibility” back to those who are homeless in Colville, while “protecting” those who are not.
Lang and Reynolds agree this plan will not work.
“It’s almost like you’re being punished for being homeless,” Lang said.
This new site will be on the opposite side of town from the main camp, the one where Barbee lives in her trailer, next to the wetlands on an old trailer park lot. Gravel will be laid down, portable toilets provided, all enclosed by a fence.
“I think they should be grateful that we’re making such a nice accommodation for them,” Mayor Smith said.
A “nice accommodation” that has a time limit on how long you can stay; any homeless person who goes through the new site’s fencing, only has three weeks to be there before they will be required to leave.
Mayor Smith said there will be a certain number of days before the person can return to the site.
“As long as we live in the state of Washington, we’re going to abide by the laws of Washington,” Smith said. “Which it says unless we have a place for someone to go, we can’t move them off our streets or move them from illegal camping anywhere.”
The law says that a city can only enforce public camping laws If there are shelter beds available in the town.
In response to this, Lang said:
“We get to choose where we live, why can’t they choose where they live?”
Mayor Smith said the new site is scheduled to be ready for people to come to in the next two to three months.