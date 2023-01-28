The Colville Police Department is searching for primary homicide suspect 35-year-old Ryan Van Pelt.

COLVILLE, Wash. - Stevens County Sheriff's deputies along with US Border Patrol agents took suspect Ryan Van Pelt into custody around 4:45 on Jan. 28. 

Last Update: Jan. 28 at 4:55 p.m.

The Colville Police Department (CPD) is searching for primary homicide suspect 35-year-old Ryan Van Pelt.

The homicide occurred on Jan. 28 around 1:20 p.m. near the 400 block of Louis Perras Road. According to CPD Van Pelt fled the scene in a silver 2008 Toyota Rav 4 with a Washington license plate: 009YIZ.

Van Pelt is be considered armed and dangerous, if you see Van Pelt or his vehicle call 911 immediately. 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!