Colville High School Football Coach Randy Cornwell has been nominated for the 2018 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award.

The award - named after Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history - recognizes high school coaches for their "character and intergrity, leadership, dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety and on-field success."

Colville won the state championship at the 1A level this season.

Each of the 32 coaches is nominated by their local NFL team, which is the Seahawks in Cornwell's case.

.@NFL Announces Nominees for 2018 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award https://t.co/I8l7SVYLpT pic.twitter.com/y3sEyMwXng — NFL345 (@NFL345) January 9, 2019

All Don Shula Award nominees are invited to attend the 2019 Pro Bowl in Orlando, FL and will be recognized in special ways during the NFL’s week-long celebration of football. Throughout the week, coaches will receive VIP access and accommodations at various events such as Pro Bowl practices, the Play Football High School Skills Showdown and Play Football Celebrity Flag game; a chance to interact and engage with various members of the football community; and attend the Pro Bowl. Each coach will also have an opportunity to invite a senior on their roster to participate in the Skills Showdown to represent their high school football community.

Two finalists will each receive $15,000 from the NFL Foundation, $10,000 of which will go to their high school’s football program. They will also attend Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta as special guests of the NFL. The Don Shula Award winner will be announced during the 2019 Pro Bowl, airing Sunday, Jan. 27 at 3 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and simulcast on ABC. The winner will also be recognized and walk the red carpet at NFL Honors, a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally on February 2, the eve of Super Bowl LIII, at 9 PM (ET and PT) on CBS.

The panel to choose the winner is made up of distinguished former NFL players and coaches, including Don Shula himself, Tony Dungy, Willie McGinest, Chad Pennington and Rod Woodson. Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is also a panel member.