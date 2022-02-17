COLVILLE, Wash. - Masks will be optional for students in the Colville School District starting Feb. 22, after the district's board of directors passed a mask-optional policy Thursday night.
Despite this change, staff members will have to continue wearing masks through March 21, following Governor Jay Inslee's newest guidance.
"I have appreciated, like many of you, the shared journey we have all been on together, this has been fraught with many challenges," Superintendent Steve Fisk said in a statement. "We are very close to the finish line! I have the utmost confidence that together we will once again work through this to best support our staff, students, and families."
Fisk said families should anticipate further outreach on Monday, Feb. 21.