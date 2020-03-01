Coronavirus

The Colville School District is canceling school on Monday until further notice after a person associated with the district is under investigation for COVID-19. 

According to the Colville School District website, they are closing school until the virus test results are finalized, which can take one to three days.

As a precautionary measure the school district will use this time to disinfect the buildings.

They district said they will update the public as they receive more information. 

