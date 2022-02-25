COLVILLE, Wash. - Colville Superintendent Steve Fisk is resigning. The district's board of directors unanimously accepted his resignation after voting to reverse course on their decision to make masks optional Friday.
Fisk provided the board with a transition plan along with his resignation. He has been in the position since since the summer.
Last Updated: Feb. 25 at 3:00 p.m.
The Colville School District (CSD) is reversing their decision to make masks optional for students in light of potentially "crippling" fines from Labor and Industries (L&I).
The district said they met with the state superintendent and L&I reps after making masks optional who told them they could be fined $70,000 per violation.
"Recurring findings over the next 3 weeks could be financially devastating to our schools. I know this is not the news that any of us wanted to hear. At this time, more than any other, we need to join together to work through this challenge," a message from the CSD Superintendent Steve Fisk said.
Students will have to put the masks back on starting next Monday and until the state mandate if lifted on March 18.
Last Updated: Feb. 17
Masks will be optional for students in the Colville School District starting Feb. 22, after the district's board of directors passed a mask-optional policy Thursday night.
Despite this change, staff members will have to continue wearing masks through March 21, following Governor Jay Inslee's newest guidance.
"I have appreciated, like many of you, the shared journey we have all been on together, this has been fraught with many challenges," Superintendent Steve Fisk said in a statement. "We are very close to the finish line! I have the utmost confidence that together we will once again work through this to best support our staff, students, and families."
Fisk said families should anticipate further outreach on Monday, Feb. 21.