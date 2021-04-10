COLVILLE, Wash. - A Colville High School senior was taken off life support on Saturday after being hospitalized following a football game last week.
According to a Facebook post, Dale Martin's injuries are too severe for him to survive.
In a statement, Martin's family wrote:
"Dale’s injuries are too severe for him to survive. We are going to have to let him go. We have had him transferred to mount Carmel hospital in Colville. I can’t express enough gratitude for the donations, fundraising love and support that this community has shown Dale and his family. The funds raised will help with the cost of transport from Kootenai where he was receiving treatment to here so he could be surrounded by friends and family. Dale is a donor so they are arranging a hero walk here at the hospital at 11:30 tomorrow where anyone can be here. Dale will be walked by everyone on his way to the surgical area where life support will be withdrawn at noon tomorrow."
A fundraiser has been set up for the family at Banner Bank in the name of Monica Martin. Donations can be made through the account.
