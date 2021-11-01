SPOKANE, Wash. - Federal prosecutors charged Maddesyn George with robbery, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine and second-degree murder but she says she had no choice but to shoot and kill Kristopher Graber.
"Got the door locked and I was like panicking cause I was like oh f*** the window's open in this, I was like s*** you know like he's going to f***ing, he's going to get me,” Gorge told investigators. “So I grabbed the gun off the floor and f***ing… (silence)"
In that hour-long recorded interview with investigators George - a Colville tribal member - laid out the details of what she says led her to shoot and kill Graber, a white 43-year-old man.
"I like sat up you know cause like I wasn’t comfortable with him touching me like that, cause I was laying on my stomach doing a scratch ticket. And then when he put his nose down by my butt, I tried to like flip around you know and like sit up,” George said. “Then he like held onto my legs and I pushed up then he grabbed back here by my hair, then he pulled me down."
In the interview, George told investigators that Graber pulled out a gun and continued to sexually assault her with an adult sex toy.
"It was a black gun with big bullets," George said.
Then, investigators asked George if Graber pointed the gun at her.
Investigators: "Did he point it at you?"
George: "No, but he made it, it was like he was trying to intimidate me with it."
George told investigators afterward she didn't know what to do. So she waited for Graber to fall asleep and then she made her escape. Before she left George took the gun, meth, and thousands of dollars in cash. George told investigators the next day Graber tracked her down to confront her about what she took. That confrontation turned deadly when George told investigators she had no choice but to shoot.
“I was panicking, I was just like what do I do, like I don't know what to do you know, it's not my fault I didn't do.. He came at me though what am I supposed to do?" George said.
Since then George has taken a plea deal with prosecutors, dropping charges from murder to voluntary manslaughter. Now George continues to wait like she has been for more than a year in the Spokane county jail.
A federal judge will decide her fate on November 17th, a day George's mother hopes will bring justice for her daughter:
"My ultimate hope is that she is freed,” Jody George said.
Prosecutors and Kristopher Graber’s family want a stiff sentence of 17 years in prison but the sentencing guideline for these charges is 9 to 11 years.
Graber’s niece said she was living with him at the time and doesn't believe her uncle raped Maddesyn George.
She said he would never hurt anyone he loved, but according to court documents filed by the defense, that's not necessarily true. The docs show Graber had a history of violence towards women, this is a sworn statement given to police by a woman in 2018:
“During our whole relationship he would get paranoid and accused me of cheating and he would beat me up and always threaten to kill me and strangle me. He has been to jail many times and every time he would go to jail or prison he would come out with less remorse and more violent each time. He threatened to cut off some of my body parts and to mutilate me."
The defense said they understand that George has had drug abuse issues in the past and isn't perfect, they just hope the judge takes all of this into consideration.
“The contention of Maddesyn and I, is that this is grounds for mitigation, she admits that she broke the law. That she overreacted when Mr. Graber confronted her. She understands that,” said Steve Graham the defense attorney for Maddesyn George. “He didn’t have any firearm at that time he was trying to grab her in the car but it's grounds for mitigation because she was still under the trauma of having been raped by him.”