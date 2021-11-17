SPOKANE, Wash. - The Colville tribal member charged with voluntary manslaughter was sentenced on Wednesday.
Maddesyn George said she had no choice but to shoot and kill Kristopher Graber, who allegedly raped her.
George accepted a plea deal that dropped charges from murder to voluntary manslaughter. She was also charged with drug possession with intent to distribute.
The federal judge sentenced her to 78 months for voluntary manslaughter and 60 months for the drug-related charge.
The sentences will run concurrently meaning George will only serve 78 months, six and a half years. Following her prison sentence, she will be under federal supervised release for life.
She was also ordered to pay nearly $4,000 in restitution to Graber's family.
In an interview with investigators, George said that Graber pulled out a gun and continued to sexually assault her with an adult sex toy.
George said she waited for Graber to fall asleep before escaping. Before she left, George said she took the gun, meth and thousands of dollars in cash.
The next day, Garber confronted her, which is when Gorge shot him.