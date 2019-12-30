ELMER CITY, Wash. - People are being asked to contact the Colville Tribal Police Department if they've seen a man who went missing on Christmas Eve.
According to a Facebook post from Colville Tribal News and Information, 41-year-old Leonard Simpson Jr. was last seen walking on Peter Dan Road North of Elmer City, Washington.
He's described as a 6'5", 250 pound Native American man with brown hair and brown eyes.
Authorities are also in need of volunteer horseback riders and ATVs. There will be a staging area at the intersection of Greens and Peter Dan Road at 9:00 am on Tuesday, December 31.
Anyone who's seen Simpson is asked to contact police at 1-800-551-5800 or (509)634-2472.
