COLVILLE, Wash. - The Colville Tribal Police Department is searching for missing two-year-old Marion Peone who was reportedly taken from her grandmother's house by her mother Thursday night.
According to an alert by the department, Marion's mother, 39-year-old Margaret Zapeda-Peone, arrived at Marion's grandmother's home and started a brush fire as a distraction. The mother then left with Marion in a 2002 White Ford F-150 with Washington license plate #C85846N.
Police say Margaret is an alleged drug user and was deemed unfit to care for her daughter by a court of law. Marion's grandmother is listed as the toddler's legal guardian.
Margaret is described as weighing around 140 pounds and is 5-feet tall. She has brown eyes, black hair and a cross tattoo on the right side of her neck. She was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, sweats, and black and white shoes.
Marion is described as having brown eyes and short, black hair. She reportedly has a V mark on her forehead and was last seen wearing a teal tank dress with Disney's Ariel on the front.
If you see Margaret or Marion, Colville Tribal Police ask that you call 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.