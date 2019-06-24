Crews are battling a 3,000-acre wildfire near Elmer City Monday morning.
Colville Tribe Emergency crews are on scene of the fire, which started Sunday around 4 p.m. and grew throughout the evening. Inititally around 200-400 acres, the fire grew to 3,000 Monday morning.
Fire bosses and helicopters were on scene late Sunday night prior to the Colville Tribe crews arriving and staying on overnight. Crews have established a perimeter around 100 percent of the fire with hand trails, dozer trails and existing roads.
A Northeast Interagency Type 3 team plans to take over the fire at 6 p.m. Monday night with additional resources.
Crews hope to have the fire fully contained later this week by either Thursday or Friday.
The fire is burning through grass and sage brush, and crews say they don't foresee any potential road closures or evacuations.