With the holidays in the rear-view mirror and cold, snowy weather outside, it's time to face the fact that Blue Monday has arrived.
The third Monday in January was designated Blue Monday, the gloomiest day of the year. It can be especially rough for people who aren't satisfied with their current places of employment.
But not to fear, Forbes has put together six ways to manage those Blue Monday work blues:
- Create Positive Connections: Surround yourself with positive people you admire and respect, both at work and across your broader professional network. “Avoiding toxic people is the simplest thing to do to give yourself the space to be engaged and happier at work,” says Dr. Julia Overton-Healy, director of career services at St. John Fisher College said.
- Redesign Your Environment: Your physical work environment can affect your overall mood. Take steps to ensure that your office space works well for you. It can also help to take time away from your desk. Take your lunch in a break room, take a short walk, find some time to work independently.
- Do Other Things You Enjoy: Prioritizing work over things we actually enjoy can slowly degrade your day-to-day happiness. Take a few minutes during your day to do something you enjoy. Give yourself something to look forward to.
- Practice Self-Care: Being unhappy at work can start a vicious cycle where you don't take care of yourself and can lead to further unhappiness. Give yourself each day for something that makes you feel good: exercise, improving your diet, meditating or anything else. Self-care can also mean setting boundaries for yourself at work like blocking off meetings after a certain time of day.
- Ask For Help: You don't have to deal with your struggles all by yourself. Consider going to a trusted colleague or someone outside your work for some help. “Far from being a sign of professional weakness, the willingness to ask others on your team for help engenders camaraderie and compassion..." Christine Mellon, Chief Human Resources Officer at CSG said.
- Reconnect With Your Goals: “One way to cope with the challenges of Blue Monday is to have a clear understanding of what your goals are and how the role you're currently in helps you to achieve those goals,” Angelina Darrisaw, Founder & CEO of C-Suite Coach said.
To read Forbes' full article on coping with Blue Monday blues at work, click HERE.
