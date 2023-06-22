SPOKANE, Wash. — Family Promise of Spokane announced the next phase of an ongoing collaboration with Comcast today to teach digital skills to families who need help transitioning out of homelessness.
Comcast also announced a donation of 50 laptops and $20,000 to support life skills classes. This is in addition to the 50 laptops and $20,000 donated in 2022, along with the four Lift Zones equipped with free WiFi at Family Promise centers in 2021.
“We’re committed to advancing digital equity in Spokane and Family Promise is a critical partner in us succeeding in our mission,” said Mark Nelson, senior director of technical operations, Comcast Washington.