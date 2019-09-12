Comedian/Actor Damon Wayans will be performing in Spokane next month.
The Spokane Comedy Club announced Thursday that Wayans will be in the Lilac City for shows on Oct. 24-27. Thursday (24) and Sunday (27) will just have 7:30 p.m. showtimes, while Friday and Saturday the 25-26 will have both 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. showtimes. Doors open at 6:30 for the 7:30 shows and at 9:45 for the 10:30 shows.
"Biggest announcement of the year," Spokane Comedy Club said in a Facebook post.
General admission tickets online are $40, while premium are $55, but Spokane Comedy Club says ticket prices are more expensive at the door. Attendees are required to purchase a minimum of two items in the showroom.
Damon's brother Shawn performed at Spokane Comedy Club back in February of this year.
Spokane Comedy Club also has shows scheduled with Tom Arnold, Craig Robinson, Jeremy Piven, Gilbert Gottfried and Jamie Kennedy during the fall.
A biography for Damon Wayans on the event page reads:
Known throughout the world for no-holds-barred comedic genius, Damon Wayans wrapped five seasons of the hit ABC series, My Wife and Kids in 2005, which he co-created and executive produced. Currently in syndication worldwide, the series received numerous awards, including the 2002 People’s Choice for Favorite New Television Series, and Favorite Male Performer in a New Television Series for his portrayal as patriarch Michael Kyle.
Damon Wayans is most fondly remembered for his three seasons as writer and co-star on the Emmy Award winning series In Living Color. There, he created sketch characters like “Homey the Clown,” “Handiman,” and outrageously gay film critic Blaine from Men on Film. His writing for the series earned him two personal Emmy nominations. In 2006, Damon Wayans created, executive produced and starred in the hilariously comedic sketch show The Underground. Additional, television credits include the half-hour FOX sitcom Damon, in which he starred and executive produced, and the hour-long drama 413 Hope Street, which was nominated for a People’s Choice Award. He served as an executive producer on Waynehead, a Saturday morning animated cartoon for Warner Brothers, which featured the voices of his siblings Kim, Marlon, and Shawn Wayans. In 2008, the comedian announced the debut of WayOut TV with his vision to taking In Living Color to the Internet. Wayans described the venture as “In Living Color 2.0,” where he would allow viewers to share, rate and leave comments on the sketches. On the big screen, Damon has starred in Spike Lee’s critically acclaimed film Bamboozled. He also starred and executive produced independent film, Harlem Aria. Other feature film credits include starring roles in Major Payne, Blankman and Mo Money, which he also wrote and executive produced. Wayans also starred in The Great White Hype, Celtic Price, The Las Boy Scout, Earth Girls are Easy, I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, Colors, Punchline, Hollywood Shuffle, Roxanne and Beverly Hills Cop. Damon has enjoyed tremendous success in stand-up. After starting his career in 1982 touring the comedy club circuit, he landed a role as a featured player on the famed NBC series, Saturday Night Live. Wayans went on to star in his own critically acclaimed HBO specials, One Night Stand, The Last Stand, Still Standing and Way Out. Damon is also a New York Times Bestselling author. In 1999, he penned Bootleg, a humorous compilation of his observations on family, children, marriage, and politics. The book was a tremendous success and quickly made the New York Times Bestseller List. In May of 2010, Damon shows a serious and empathetic side that he fabulously showcases in his debut novel, “RED HATS” an utterly extraordinary novel that weaves inspiration and hope into an original storyline that immediately captivates readers with it powerful take on modern-day life. In the summer of 2014, Damon performed with his brothers Shawn, Marlon and Keenen on their U.S. comedy tour which kicked-off in late June. Currently, Damon is back on the road to continue his solo performance stand-up tour. And until recently on Fox Networks his hugely successful TV show “Lethal Weapon.” Season 3 ratings delivered respectable 1.2 adults 18-49 rating and 5.4 million viewers in Live+7. The ever-evolving Damon Wayans is now a smartphone app developer of new mobile phone apps, Flick DAT & Diddeo. The app (Flick DAT) allows users to create unique business cards featuring 30 second intro videos all shareable by the flick of the thumb. His latest app (VHedz), allows users to put context to content. You can add up to 4 customizable video frames over a photo or video and share with the world. Both apps are available on iOS and Android devices.