SPOKANE, Wash. - After popular demand, comedian Jo Koy has added a second North American leg to his world tour, including a stop in Spokane.
Koy will perform at the First Interstate Center for the Arts on March 20, 2020 during his "Just Kidding World Tour."
Pre-sale tickets begin on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m., and tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $39.50-79.50 on TicketsWest.com
Koy's Netflix special "Comin' In Hot" is streaming now on Netflix. He is currently on the first leg of his world tour.
More info on Koy (courtesy of First Interstate Center for the Arts):
Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing at a Las Vegas coffee house. As one of today’s premiere stand-up comedians, Koy sells out theaters and arenas around the world. He has been breaking ticket sale records with his infectious and explosive energy on-stage. Koy pulls inspiration from his family, specifically his son, with material that has universal appeal.
The comedian has had four highly-rated and successful stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. He can also be heard on his weekly podcast, The Koy Pond with Jo Koy by Starburns Audio.
In 2018, Koy was given the prestigious “Stand-Up Comedian Of The Year” award at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. In 2019, the comedian reached #1 on the Billboard Charts for his stand-up comedy album, Live From Seattle.
Koy has appeared on over 140 episodes of Chelsea Lately as a season regular roundtable guest. Other appearances include: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Last Call with Carson Daly, Lights Out with David Spade, @Midnight with Chris Hardwick, Larry King Now, Beat Bobby Flay, The Breakfast Club, Celebrity Page TV, World’s Funniest Fails and Sean In The Wild.
