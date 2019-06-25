Comedian Nick Swardson will be putting on five shows at the Spokane Comedy Club later this summer.
Swardson will be in Spokane Labor Day weekend, performing Thursday-Saturday Aug. 29-31. His shows will be at 7:30 p.m. each night, and he will add a 10:30 p.m. show Friday and Saturday. Doors open an hour prior to each show.
Attendees must be 21 and older and are required to purchase two items minimum in the showroom. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $50 for premium seating, but ticket prices are more expensive at the door.
Swardson's bio for the event reads: "Every so often, a comedian comes along who emerges as a triple threat: comedian, actor and writer/producer. Nick Swardson is one of the most exciting artists to have taken on this role. Most recently in 2013, Nick performed in “Grown Ups 2,” the sequel to the hit film “Grown Ups” in which Nick also performed, and “Back in the Day” in 2014.
The road to success has been a steady climb for Swardson, who started his career in St. Paul/ Minneapolis, then on to New York and Los Angeles, where he first struck feature success in writing "Malibu's Most Wanted" for Warner Brother Studios, which starred Jamie Kennedy. After catching the attention of Happy Madison Productions, he quickly became a fixture in the company, writing or co-writing and producing such projects as "Grandma's Boy," "Benchwarmers" and co-producing "I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry" with Adam Sandler and Kevin James. More recently Nick has performed in movies such as “That’s My Boy,” “Blades of Glory,” “30 Minutes or Less,” and “Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star,” which he wrote, acted, and produced. His first CD/DVD, "Party", on Comedy Central Records (produced by Happy Madison) went Platinum, which he followed up in 2010 with his first one-hour stand-up special on Comedy Central, “Seriously who Farted.”
In addition to his career in film and in the world of Stand Up Comedy, Nick continues to have a prolific career in television. His Comedy Central sketch show, "Pretend Time with Nick Swardson” ran from 2010 to 2012, and this past year he voiced the role of TROY on FXX’s animated show, CHOZEN.
Nick recently shot the feature film, “Pixels,” from Columbia Films, starring Adam Sandler and Josh Gad."
Swardson performed in Spokane back in the summer of 2016.