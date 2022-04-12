Gilbert Gottfried, comedy legend and known as having the most iconic voice in comedy, has died at 67.
“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” Gottfried’s family posted to his Twitter account. “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”
