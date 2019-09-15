Comedy for Cancer event supports patients in the Inland Northwest

Summit Cancer Foundation and the Spokane Comedy Club have teamed up to host Comedy for Cancer on Sunday.
According to Summit Cancer Foundation, all proceeds go directly towards supporting cancer patients in the Inland Northwest.
The event will feature Harry J. Riley who has won Valleyfest’s PG Comedy Competition three times and was a finalist in the Seattle International Comedy Competition.
According to the event page, the event is 21-year and older. Doors open at 2 p.m. and the show starts at 3 p.m.