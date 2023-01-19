Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), the charming name for a comet last seen on Earth around 50,000 years ago, may be visible to the naked eye this weekend—assuming the clouds clear out, of course.
The Seattle branch of the National Weather Service may have spot the elusive, emerald comet in the sky Wednesday night.
Using some advantageous clearing & a star map, we may have gotten a faint glimpse of Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF. It should be the fuzzy greenish object circled in the lower right hand corner of the photo. With some luck, it'll get brighter by months end as it gets closer to Earth. #wawx pic.twitter.com/CD2jECheAq— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 19, 2023
While the comet will be closest to the earth on Feb. 1, it may be easiest to see Jan. 20-22 due to a new moon making the night sky a little darker. Eagle-eyed skywatchers might spot it with only the naked eye, but binoculars are recommended for a better view.
This may be the last time this comet passes our planet, as some scientists speculate it could use the momentum picked up as it slingshots around the sun to fling itself out of orbit forever. But even if it does loop back around, it won't be for another 50,000 years. So take a look while you can!