A rare comet will soon soar by Earth, offering a once-in-a-lifetime sight for those lucky enough to catch it!
The green comet, called C/2022 E3 (ZTF), was discovered on March 2, 2022 by astronomers using the wide-field survey camera at the Zwicky Transient Facility at the Palomar Observatory in San Diego. It's believed it last passed by the Earth around 50,000 years ago.
Made of ice and dust, this viridescent visitor has an orbit which takes it to the outer reaches of our solar system, spending most of its life 2,500 more distant than the Earth is to the Sun. It has an estimated diameter of around a kilometer, fairly small for a comet, it should be just large enough to see with the naked eye. A pair of binoculars would not go amiss, though!
C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will come closest to the Sun on Jan. 12, then make its way towards Earth. It will be nearest to our planet on Feb. 1, though it may be easier to see before that during the new moon, from Jan. 21-22.
This may be the last time Earthlings will see C/2022 E3 (ZTF), which may be launched out of the solar system after it slingshots around the Sun.
However, before we say goodbye, we'll get to learn invaluable information from it. The James Webb Space Telescope will be studying the comet's composition as it zooms by, especially as the sun melts off ice from its outer layers. The data could provide unique insight into the far-reaching corners of our solar system!