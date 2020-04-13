Grace Chapin

We had a chilly start to the morning, but daytime highs should be relatively comfortable as we are set to hit the low to mid 50's. We will continue to look for dry conditions today so get outside and enjoy some of that sunshine! As we head overnight into tomorrow we will look for increasing cloud coverage. Another cold start to the day Tuesday is anticipated so get ready to layer up. A mix of sun and clouds, plus a light wind will round out tomorrow. On the bright side a warming trend will have us back into the 60's shortly.

Tags