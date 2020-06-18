SPOKANE, Wash. - Could the roller-coaster ride of the "Chick-fil-A to Spokane" saga finally have a happy ending? A sign at the proposed restaurant site in North Spokane indicates yes.
The sign recently went up at the site at 9304 N. Newport Hwy, reading "Coming Soon: Chick-fil-A - Home of the Original Chicken Sandwich."
Spokanites can almost taste the chicken sandwiches and waffle fries now!
Construction crews have been spotted working at the site this week. A sign next to the Chick-fil-A banner indicates the contractor is "Corstone Contractors LLC," based in Snohomish, Wash.
According to Corstone's website, they recently completed a Chick-fil-A project in Seattle.
City of Spokane records indicate Corstone LLC had building permits issued in May for construction of the restaurant, dual-entry drive-thru, 80 parking stalls and two free-standing canopies over the drive-thru lane.
City plans for the Chick-fil-A site were released back in January showing the proposed site at 9304 N. Newport Hwy, splitting into a west and east property, with Chick-fil-A being developed on the western portion.
Plans also called for the proposed Chick-fil-A to have 96 seats inside with another 16 seats on the patio and a playground. Two entrances for the restaurant will be built on Horner with no access from US highway 2.
Chick-fil-A rumors have toyed with Inland Northwest residents' emotions for the past few years. In Aug. 2018, the Chick-fil-A website listed that a location was coming soon to the Gonzaga University campus, but that was later dispelled. A sign indicating a Chick-fil-A was coming to Hayden, Idaho, was also a rumor spread on social media and quickly debunked.
KHQ has frequently reached out to Chick-fil-A for comment on the N. Spokane location, but they have commonly told us there are no plans to confirm in Spokane. However, this info is the most concrete we've had to date in the Spokane Chick-fil-A chronicles.
A Facebook group with nearly 2,000 members has been tracking the progress of the site.
Currently, the only Chick-fil-A in the Inland Northwest remains the licensed restaurant on the University of Idaho's campus.
