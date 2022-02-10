Coming soon: Frugals near Gonzaga campus in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you've been craving a new burger spot to try, get ready! A Frugals drive-in is coming to Spokane, right near Gonzaga University's campus.
It'll be located at 1229 N. Hamilton Street. Hours haven't been determined yet, but Frugals is now hiring for both supervisor and crew member positions.
If you haven't heard of Frugals, it could be because there are only locations in western Washington and western Montana. In Washington, there are locations in Port Angeles, Tacoma and Auburn. In Montana, there are locations in Missoula and Kalispell.
For more information on benefits being offered to workers, click here.